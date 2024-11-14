Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Declines By 38.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.1 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

