Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Declines By 38.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.1 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGOPF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.
3i Group Company Profile
