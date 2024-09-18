Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 19,100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 1.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $286.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.17 and a 200 day moving average of $300.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

