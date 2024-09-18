RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 4,923 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 335,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,842,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

