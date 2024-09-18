RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 7,755 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

