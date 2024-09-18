Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Pamela Esposito Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

