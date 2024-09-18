Xn LP Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Xn LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 303,448 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 5.0% of Xn LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xn LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.58.

Adobe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

