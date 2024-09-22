China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

