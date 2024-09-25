Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO) Senior Officer Nicholas Howard Goodman Sells 6,004 Shares

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSE:BPO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Howard Goodman sold 6,004 shares of Brookfield Office Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.44, for a total value of C$410,884.94.
Brookfield Office Properties Stock Performance
Brookfield Office Properties Company Profile
Brookfield Properties Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties and also invests in core-plus office buildings. It also provides ancillary real estate service businesses, such as tenant service and amenities.
