The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

SKIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SKIN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $176.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 40,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,921,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 349,616.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 370,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

