Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of PZA opened at C$13.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.31 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$155.36 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 77.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.990144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

