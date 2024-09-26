STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.9 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.