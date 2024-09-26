Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arhaus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Arhaus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.