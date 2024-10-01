CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.73.

CarMax stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

