Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Sino Land Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.
Sino Land Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
About Sino Land
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.
