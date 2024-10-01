CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CNFinance Stock Up 22.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 874.07, a quick ratio of 679.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Get CNFinance alerts:

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.