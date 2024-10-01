Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Expands By 11.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capita Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Capita has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.