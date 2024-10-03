Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $19.83

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Talos Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.57 and a beta of 1.94. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,130. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 78.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

