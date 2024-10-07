Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.13.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT stock opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.57.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

