Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
