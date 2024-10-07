Insider Selling: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Sells 129,870 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total value of £176,623.20 ($236,253.61).

Funding Circle Price Performance

Shares of FCH opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.76) on Monday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.34 ($1.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.41 million, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

