Insider Selling: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Sells 129,870 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total value of £176,623.20 ($236,253.61).
Funding Circle Price Performance
Shares of FCH opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.76) on Monday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.34 ($1.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.41 million, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.
About Funding Circle
