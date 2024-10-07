Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.65 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

