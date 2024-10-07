Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) shares are set to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

FNDB opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $801.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,393,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

