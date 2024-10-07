Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$18.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.851552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.
Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals
In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
