Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCMB stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 277,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,424 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 248,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 186,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 158,786 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,318,000.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.