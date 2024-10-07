BMO Capital Markets Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$479.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$3.16.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ensign Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

