BNP Paribas Lowers Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Strong Sell

BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

About Zurich Insurance Group

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.66.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

