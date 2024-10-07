United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $565.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $694.46.

Shares of URI stock opened at $789.52 on Thursday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $826.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

