Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,833 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

