CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) vs. Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Critical Survey

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdStrike and Full Truck Alliance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.52 billion 21.80 $89.33 million $0.53 594.19 Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion 8.14 $311.68 million $0.32 28.69

Full Truck Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14% Full Truck Alliance 26.80% 7.88% 7.08%

Risk & Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CrowdStrike and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 6 33 2 2.86 Full Truck Alliance 0 1 1 1 3.00

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $325.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Full Truck Alliance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

