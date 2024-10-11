Pensionfund Sabic Has $864,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

