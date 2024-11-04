Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 81,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.