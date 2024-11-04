MetisDAO Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.00 or 0.00053271 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $219.67 million and $10.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.61066851 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $10,765,532.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

