Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.5% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $943.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $896.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.48 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

