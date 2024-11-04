Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $429,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,830,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $506.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.49 and a 52 week high of $523.34.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.