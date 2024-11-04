Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.51 and a 200-day moving average of $362.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

