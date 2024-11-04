BSW Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 1,741 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $205.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.01. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $215.37.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

