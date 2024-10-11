PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 6,306.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

