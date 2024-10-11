PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 6,306.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
