Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.56.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

