Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$97.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$121.13.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at C$112.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.