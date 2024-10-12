DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

SGC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $254.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,911.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.