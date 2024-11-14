Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Declines By 55.0%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 20,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

