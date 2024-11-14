ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-0.75 EPS.
Shares of ESE stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $147.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
