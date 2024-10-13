Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

