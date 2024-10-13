Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

