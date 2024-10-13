CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 332,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

CarMax stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,443. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.