Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. 8,903,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,832. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57.

Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

