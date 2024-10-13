Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 5,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,806. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

