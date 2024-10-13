Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Expands By 103.7%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $15.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,282.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,292.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,085.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

