Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires 671 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,861. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

