Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires 3,960 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.2% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,836,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

